Morton School Board President stepping down

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The President of Morton School Board Jeff Schmidgall announced that he will be stepping down during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Schmidgall said that his family’s medical needs have changed over the past six months, and he needs to be able to support them to a greater extent than what he’s doing now.

“You know, I signed up for this role on the board because of my family. I wanted to create a better district for not only my kids, for all the kids in the community,” Schmidgall said. “And so I feel the last six years have been a lot of improvement, but now I’m resigning for the same reason as far as for my family.”

Schmidgall was first elected to the school board in 2015. The resignation goes into effect tomorrow.

The school board meeting is available to watch online.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.