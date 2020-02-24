Morton school community brainstorming ideas to help Tucker family

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton community is rallying together after one of its teachers was in a crash over the weekend.

A parent in the district sent WMBD the email Monday, which came from Principal Deidre Ripka.

It says the school is brainstorming ideas to assist Tucker and his family. Tucker was a pedestrian struck by a car in Chicago Friday night. Two other men were also injured.

While the extent of his injuries is unknown, the school is asking that the community lift up the family in the meantime.

The high school also encourages students who are having a tough time with the incident to seek a counselor or a trusted adult.