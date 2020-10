SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) -- Nearly 8,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, breaking another single-day record this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Saturday, IDPH released a report showing 7,899 people tested positive for the virus, including 46 more deaths. In our viewing area, a female in her 60s from LaSalle County died from the virus. Another female in her 80s from McLean County also died, according to the IDPH.