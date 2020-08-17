Morton School District is working with Tazewell County Health Department after students test positive

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton school leaders are reporting four confirmed COVID-19 cases isolating from home, as of Friday.

40 students and 12 staff are quarantining due to close contact, but are not confirmed positive.

The Tazewell County Health Department is working with the district, tracing close contacts in and out of school.

“The number at Morton is a concern, but we are working with the school to make sure that they have all the information that we have and we can provide to them to make sure that that doesn’t increase as the school year goes on,” said Health Department Communications Manager Sara Sparkman.

The health department is also giving ongoing guidance to local school districts on what would happen if a student or staff member tests positive.

Sparkman said it’s important to monitor test results and prevent any increases in schools.

“The schools want to see their students, they want to teach their students, we want to do everything we can to make sure that everybody is safe. That’s why we, the health department, and the school districts are working together to make sure that we have good communication and can help each other out in this situation,” said Sparkman.

Health department leaders are also encouraging people to continue to wear masks and social distance when possible.

