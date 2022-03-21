MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A federal investigation shone a light on inequities between boys and girls sports in Morton schools.

The investigation was the result of a Title IX complaint filed by a former Morton softball coach.

In September of last year, the United States Department of Education Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation into the Morton School District. This occurred after former softball coach Gigi MacIntosh filed a Title IX complaint surrounding disparities between baseball and softball facilities.

“It doesn’t take someone that’s an expert in Title IX to walk out to the Westwood baseball facility and the Birchwood softball facility and see differences,” MacIntosh said.

In a letter sent to MacIntosh following the investigation, the Office of Civil rights said it had concerns about female participation rates in sports, disproportionate funding for equipment favoring boys, and that the softball field has fewer amenities compared to baseball.

According to the letter, during the 2020-21 school year, Morton High School’s student ratio was 49.1% female and 50.9% male, but its athletic participation rate was 38.6% female and 61.4% male.

The OCR also stated that for 2020-21, the district’s total equipment and supply budget was $68,850, with $49,625 allocated to boys teams, $18,150 allocated to girls teams, and $1,075 allocated to the combined boy’s/girls/ cross-country teams.

“I thought it (the investigation) was very fair. The Office of Civil Rights is not on either side. They’re coming in and trying to find facts,” MacIntosh said.

In an agreement made between the Morton School District and the OCR, the district must:

Provide Title IX training to staff responsible for middle and high school athletics by July 1, 2022.

Accommodate the athletic interests of both sexes at Morton High School, consistent with Title IX requirements, by no later than the 2024-2025 school year.

Provide equal opportunity for males and females in terms of locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities by no later than the 2023-2024 school year.

Provide equal athletic opportunity for both males and females in terms of equipment and supplies by no later than the 2022-2023 school year.

MacIntosh said it’s her wish that school districts across the country do right by students regardless of their sex.

“My hope is that the administrators that are hired by the taxpayers follow the federal law. That’s my hope, that we won’t have to file Title IX complaints,” MacIntosh said.

A Morton School District spokesperson said the district has been responsive to both the OCR and complainant during this process. They also added that entering into a resolution agreement, “does not constitute an admission of liability, non-compliance, or wrongdoing by the district”.

“Morton District 709 is committed to providing equitable programs for boys and girls and will work cooperatively with the OCR to provide the information that is evidence of that equity.” – Morton School District statement

The district claims during the 2020-21 season, $73,730 was budgeted for 393 male participants and $44,755 for 301 female athletic participants. The district went on to say that if football is subtracted from the athletics budget, $44,850 was budgeted on boys’ sports compared to $44,755 for girls’ sports.

The OCR also stated that Morton has taken steps to remedy some concerns in the complaint including replacing the netting in the softball cages, working with the park district to install climate-controlled restrooms, changing the outfield grass to allow for post-season play, and removing a pond that resulted in goose droppings on the facilities.

However, the OCR said they still had concerns that spectator viewing opportunities at the Birchwood Park softball field are inferior compared to the baseball field.