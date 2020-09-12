Morton School District’s positive COVID-19 cases remain the same

A weekly report showed the number of students absent due to confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses remains unchanged from last week's update. Positive COVID-19 cases among students stayed at four.

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Unit School District 709 superintendent Jeffrey Hill released a weekly report Saturday showing the number of students absent due to confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses remains unchanged from last week’s update.

Positive COVID-19 cases among students stayed at four as of Friday, Hill stated two of those students will return to class Monday. Also, the report shows the quarantine number declined from 133 to 75. Hill said 25 of those students are expected to return to class Tuesday.

As of Friday, no new staff members were diagnosed with the virus and only one is in quarantine, down from five originally being quarantined last week. Hill also reminds families that self-isolation does not mean someone tested positive for the virus. Instead, it means that someone may have been exposed and is quarantining as a precaution.

The overall positivity rate is .14% and the quarantine rate is at 2.6%.

