Morton School District superintendent has announced plans to retire

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At the end of the 2021-22 school year, the Superintendent of Morton School District will retire.

Jeff Hill came on as the head of Morton School District 709 in 2017. After five years at Morton, and 37 years in education, Hill will retire on June 30, 2022.

Hill cites the Morton Moving Forward Program, a new reading curriculum, and several facility renovations as accomplishments of his tenure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Morton School district returned to in-person learning, becoming one of the few districts in Illinois to do so, in an attempt to give students an “as normal a school experience as possible.”

While his replacement has not yet been announced, Hill said it was his honor to work in the School District.

“Morton is a wonderful place, and very supportive of its schools,” Hill said. “Honestly, it has been an honor to serve the community in this capacity.”