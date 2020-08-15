Morton School’s Weekly update says four students currently have COVID-19

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Unit School District 709 is reporting that four students have tested positive for COVID-19 in their weekly update Friday.

The report also states that there are currently 52 quarantining due to close exposure, or showing symptoms. 40 of those quarantining are students and 12 are staff.

The school district encourages those who recently tested and haven’t received negative results to continue to isolate at home.

Morton school district also encourages anyone with questions to contact their school’s principals.

The school district says they continue to work with Tazewell County Health Department daily regarding any COVID-19 cases.

