Morton small business owners encourage communities to shop local

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Saturday after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. In Morton, small business owners held deals for shoppers as incentives to shop local for the holidays.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has made it difficult for small businesses to stay open. One Morton store, Lulu’s on Main, created a website and started curbside pickup.

“We really hope that people will take advantage of whatever they feel comfortable with,” Carol Davis, owner of Lulu’s, said. “And really support strongly. Instead of maybe hitting the online, hitting our online.”

Lulu’s has been open since 2010, and Davis purchased the gift store in 2015. The store features blue-dot items, meaning they come from local vendors.

Davis said the much-needed support for the small businesses in Morton needs to continue past the holiday season.

“Just supporting small business year round is what really needs to be done,” Davis said. “Small Business Saturday is fantastic, but it really should be 365 days a year.”

A block away, Threads Boutique offered incentives to shoppers who came into the store on Saturday. Owner Kelli Wagner said the sense of community drives business.

“The community comes out full force,” Wagner said. “Especially Small Business Saturday. They support us throughout the year. Local people we grew up with come out and see the family.”

While many businesses have been forced to shut down, one was actually able to open. Kristen Syndram saw a demand for home plants and opened Your Plant Mum next to Threads Boutique.

“The community has been awesome, super supportive of us, we’ve been blown away by the support,” Syndram said.