Morton superintendent announces retirement after next school year

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the end of an era for Morton students and faculty.

Dr. Jeff Hill, superintendent of Morton School District 709, said he will be retiring at the culmination of the 2021-22 school year. Hill has been at Morton since 2017, and the final school year will be his 37th year in education.

He is most proud of the working relationships built over the years.

“For me personally, it’s been a source of pride to work well with others and get a lot done together, that’s been something that I’ve been very proud of,” he said.

Those relationship skills certainly came in handy when deciding whether to resume in-person learning in the fall. Morton was one of few Illinois school districts to resume in-person learning in the fall, and Hill said it’s because everyone was on the same page.

“We’ve been really fortunate in Morton to have a unified community that really wanted the kids in school in person, and fortunate to have staff, teachers, support staff and board that all wanted to do the same thing…We all worked together. I think when you got people working together, things turn out pretty good,” he said.

Hill said he has no set plans after retirement, and that he will probably work part-time in an educational capacity.