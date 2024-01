MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Police Department announced that they have sworn in a new police chief.

According to a Morton police Facebook post, Shawn Darche has been appointed as the new Chief of Police in Morton. The post states that the decision reflects the village’s and police department’s commitment to rewarding dedicated officers.

Darche was not the only one appointed, Steve Brock was promoted to Deputy Chief and Aaron Rowe’s was promoted to Sergeant.