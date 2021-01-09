Morton sweet shop owner says trendy treats caused a boom in business, hopes to continue her success in 2021

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a tough year, a Morton business owner is finding new ways to re-invent and as a result, business is booming.

Keely LeTourneau, owner of Sucre Sweets & Socials, said a little creativity is going a long way.

“We had people lined up at the door,” said LeTourneau.

After a tough 2020, she had to change up her business model, she said. One way she did it was by hopping on a trend: hot chocolate bombs.

“It gets people in here that may not have been in here before because they want to be part of the trend and then they’re like, ‘Oh what else do you have?'” said LeTourneau.

Much like the hot chocolate bombs, LeTourneau said sales exploded.

“The first day we did special orders, we sold out of max quantity. We had to shut off orders,” said LeTourneau.

She spent late nights making hundreds of cocoa bombs, she said, and could barely keep them in stock.

“The first day we did that they sold out in sevem minutes and then the next day I think like 12 minutes,” said LeTourneau.

She said the bombs boosted her sales, turning a challenging year around.

“The end of 2020 was probably the best end of a year that we’ve had since opening in 2017,” said LeTourneau.

In the new year, she’s working to keep that momentum going.

“(There’s) a little bit of anxiety thinking like how do I continue to bring that momentum from the end of the year into 2021 and how do I continue keeping customer interest,” said LeTourneau.

Her next idea is cotton candy bombs filled with edible glitter.

“It’s fun to watch it start out with a clear drink and then it kind of makes it fizz. It’s a fun little excitement,” said LeTourneau.

But, the new creations aren’t the only reason for her success, she said. The Morton community has played a huge role as well.

“Since the beginning, we have (had) the best community support. We have a couple of times kind of put out a call to action saying the small businesses in town really need your help if we’re going to all still be here, and it has been amazing. They show up, they buy, they come back, they tell their friends,” said LeTourneau.

She hopes people continue to support her business and other small businesses this year.

Sucre Sweets & Socials is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at 321 S. First Avenue in Morton. People can pick up a treat or place a pre-order for Valentine’s Day.