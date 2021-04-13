Morton Teachers getting pay raise in new contract

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton School District 709 Board approved a new 3-year teachers contract Tuesday, April 13.

According to a press release from Morton Schools, teachers will receive a 2.5% pay increase the first year, and a 3% pay increase in the second and third year.

Morton Superintendent Jeffrey Hill said the pay raise reflects the extra effort teaches put in during the pandemic.

“Our staff really stepped up, doing everything that was asked of them through the uncommon demands of a year unlike any in memory,” Hill said. “They worked with our students both in person and remotely, which required a significant increase in duties and in time. This contract is a recognition of that.”

All Morton teachers will also receive a lump-sum, one-time stipend of $1,200.

Entry-level teacher compensation will rise from $42,851 next year to $44,128 in 2023-24. On average, Morton Teachers make around $55,300 annually.

The contract covers about 200 teachers, and was previously ratified by the Morton Education Association members Friday, April 9.