Morton varsity football team receive community send-off ahead of semifinal appearance

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton High School varsity football team received some motivation from fans en route to an IHSA Class 5A semifinal game against the Kankakee Kays.

Fans lined the street from Morton High School all the way to Interstate 74, sending the team off with a cheer.

Morton Varsity Head Coach Tim Brilley said the team has a faithful fan base that has shown up all year to support the players.

He said he’s thankful for that support during this special season.

“You know the community has always been behind us, and it just keeps getting better and better, today’s gonna be a special day for our kids, it’s a special experience and it’s something that doesn’t happen every year obviously, so we’re gonna embrace it and enjoy it very much,” said Brilley.