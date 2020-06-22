Morton votes for Jason Miller to be next police chief

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Board of Trustees appointed Jason Miller the next Morton Police Chief during a special meeting Monday.

This appointment comes after the current Police Chief Craig Hilliard announced his retirement last week.

In his resignation letter, Hilliard stated he would like to thank the village board, the police commission, and his family.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to both the Village Board and the Morton Police Commission for allowing me to take such an exhilarating ride and aiding in making my dream of becoming an officer a reality,” Hilliard stated. “Most importantly, I would like to thank my family for their love and support throughout my journey for without their patience and understanding I would not have been able to achieve all that I have.”

Miller will be sworn in as Morton Chief of Police on July 1.

