MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday was a special birthday for a woman in Morton living at Reflections Memory Care.

Carmel McCormick turned 100 years old on Tuesday and celebrated the milestone birthday with her son, Bill and daughter-in-law, Linda. Other residents of Reflections Memory Care came out to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and celebrate with McCormick.

Bill McCormick said his mom came to the United States from Nova Scotia and arrived in America during the Great Depression.

Carmel lived in Florida for more than 40 years, but then returned home to Illinois as her health declined and to be closer to Bill and family.

McCormick said she doesn’t feel any older and said she still feels as if she’s 75 or 78 years old.

“I’ve had a good life, most of the way,” McCormick said. “Oh I was so happy to see you (Bill).”

She said her secret to living that old is staying active and surrounding herself with people that make her feel good and young.

“My signature to being that old; I just do the best things in life that I know of. It’s one of the best things I can do,” McCormick said.