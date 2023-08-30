CHICAGO (WMBD) — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Wednesday that Illinois schools and libraries will receive $6,279,820 through the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Morton Community Unit School District 709 will receive $295,900 and County of Woodford Schools will receive $15,900 to help close the digital divide in schools and libraries.

Durbin and Duckworth said the funds will support the uptick in remote learning by providing schools and libraries with the cost of equipment and services that can be provided to the students, teachers, and library patrons who are unable to access the internet and devices they need to connect to classrooms.

“Education is the cornerstone of our nation’s progress and prosperity, but for too long, we’ve allowed the digital divide to cast a shadow over the promise of equal opportunity,” said Durbin. “All students, whether they live in rural communities, urban neighborhoods, or somewhere in between, deserve the same chance to succeed. Investing in broadband infrastructure, providing affordable internet access, and equipping schools with the latest technology is an investment in our future.”.

Duckworth said the federal investment will have a significant impact on the schools and libraries in Illinois that will be receiving the funds.

Durbin and Duckworth have been working on improving broadband infrastructure in Illinois.