MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — The Saturday rain did not stop hundreds from attending the 57th annual Morton Pumpkin Festival.

The fest usually brings out the Morton community because the village of Morton is also known as the pumpkin capital of the world.

It earned that title by producing 85% of the world’s canned pumpkins. This year’s theme for the fest was “Farmin’ Pumpkins.”

Gary Thompson has been bringing his grandkids to the fest for years. He said the rain would not keep him or his family away from enjoying the pumpkin craze.

“We’ve been coming here for years. It always has a great turnout and good food and a lot of rides for the kids and yeah it’s a lot of fun” said Thompson.

Some highlights of the festival included the pumpkin festival parade on Saturday morning, the pumpkin grill, and a pumpkin pie eating contest.