PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department is reporting that they have located the first mosquito samples with West Nile virus detected in Peoria County this year.

According to the health department, Peoria County residents should take protective measures to stay healthy.

“West Nile virus (WNV) is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird,” Carey Panier, Director of Environmental Health for the Peoria City/County Health Department, stated. “The Health Department has been setting mosquito traps throughout Peoria County to watch for areas of breeding and then testing those mosquitoes for WNV. We are also accepting and collecting dead birds with an emphasis on crows and blue jays to test for evidence of the WNV infection in the area.”

Peoria County residents should avoid handling dead birds with their bare hands and should double-wrap dead birds in plastic bags before disposing of them.

Any dead bird that appears to have died of natural causes between now and Oct. 15 should be reported to the health department at (309) 679-6161.

Panier also requested residents avoid mosquito bites by following the three R’s:

Reduce Exposure – Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn. Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night. Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles.

Repel mosquitoes – Where shoes, socks, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Use insect repellent that uses DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535.

Report mosquito breeding grounds -contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Symptoms of West Nile virus to look out for include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. These symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks.

Four out of five people infected might not show any symptoms. Those over the age of 50 are at more severe risk.

More information is available at the Peoria City/County Health Department’s website.