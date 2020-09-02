Mosquitoes in Bloomington are carrying West Nile Virus, officials confirm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A mosquito pool collected in the 61705 area, just east of Bloomington, tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), McLean County Health Department (MCHD) officials said Wednesday.

The positive mosquito pool is the first positive evidence of WNV in the county this year.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said residents are advised to limit the time they spend outdoors between dusk and dawn. She said they should take precautionary measures to limit their exposure to mosquitoes.

Some preventative steps she recommended residents can take to reduce their risk of WNV infection through mosquitoes include:

Reduce exposure

Wear protective clothing like long pants and long-sleeved shirts, along with socks and shoes, when outside from dawn until dusk (the time when the Culex mosquito is most active)

Repair and replace worn screens on doors and windows

Eliminate stagnant, shallow water weekly to prevent mosquitoes from breeding (including birdbaths, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and other receptacles that collect water)

Repel mosquitoes

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, according to label instructions (consult a physician before using repellents on infants)

Report dead birds and standing water sources

Contact the MCHD to report dead birds and areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

McLean County residents who find a dead bird on their property should: Contact the Environmental Health Division at (309)-888-5482. The department will only collect and test a limited number of birds. Birds eligible for testing must be dead for no longer than 24 hours and have no obvious signs of trauma. Those submitting bird specimens will receive further instructions at the time of the call. To dispose of a dead bird that the health department cannot accept, adults should use gloves or tongs to place the dead bird inside two plastic bags. Residents living within municipal limits should place the bird in the trash. Rural residents who decide to bury the bird should assure that the location is safely away from water sources. Never handle a dead bird with bare hands, and always wash hands with soap and warm water after disposal.



McLean County is just one of 17 counties in Illinois with confirmed WNV activity. In Illinois, there have been 1,327 positive mosquito pool samples, six positive birds, and no reported human cases of WNV.

WNV is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. Culex mosquitoes, also known as the house mosquito, become infected with the virus by feeding on infected birds and produce more WNV-positive mosquitoes. Those mosquitoes seek blood meals and, as a result, infect humans and animals.

WNV human infection occurs primarily in midsummer to early fall, although mosquitoes that can carry the disease may be present from mid-April through October.

MCHD surveillance of mosquitoes and birds for WNV infection began in May and will continue throughout the summer to assess the level of immediate risk to humans. MCHD Environmental Health Division has three sites throughout McLean County with mosquito traps that are collected and tested twice a week.

