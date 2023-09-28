PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those driving to Mossville Grade School on Friday will have to take a new route, the county’s highway department announced Thursday.

According to the Peoria County Highway Department, traffic on Old Galena Road that enters the school will be switched from the south entrance to the entrance located at Engine Drive.

The traffic switch will occur after school is in session in the morning.

The south entrance will then be closed for construction. All traffic entering and exiting the school will utilize the entrance at the Engine Drive intersection.

The Engine Drive intersection remains a 4-way stop intersection, as construction of the new traffic signals is ongoing.

Please contact the Peoria County Highway Department at (309) 697-6400 x 0 with questions.