PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Mossville Road has been closed due to a pavement failure Saturday.

According to Peoria County Director of Strategic Communications Gretchen Pearsall, the road has been closed between Knoxville Avenue and State Street.

The pavement failure occurred between Indian Hill Lane and State Street.

Local traffic may still access their properties.

There is currently no estimated time when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.