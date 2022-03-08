PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County highway officials have repaired a sinkhole just in time for Tuesday evening’s commute.

As previously reported, the Peoria County Highway Department said the goal was to reopen Mossville Road no later than Tuesday afternoon. A large sinkhole in one of the lanes prompted crews to close the road Saturday morning.

Part of Mossville Road closed due to pavement failure

Amy McLaren, the highway department’s engineer, said if drivers encountered the barricades before the road was reopened, they should find an alternate route.

“The sinkhole is in a section of the road that’s in a curve, on a very large vertical drop, [and] we didn’t want anybody to go around it and have head-on collisions, head-on crashes. For the safety of the public, it’s going to be closed to all traffic,” McLaren said.

While the exact cause of the sinkhole is still unknown, McLaren said she believes it has to do with some nearby utility work, frost melting, and natural springs that run underground.

Some barricades are left intentionally staggered to one another, so residents can access their homes.