PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In 2023 Peoria County saw the community come together in light of tragedy, as well as a rise in drug overdoses, and a stark decrease in infant deaths.



We spoke with the Peoria Country Coroner, Jamie Harwood, about the trends we saw in 2023. He also talked about some of the most common accidental deaths and what preventative measures we can take.

Over the last year, the Peoria County Coroner has seen a rise in drug overdoses, especially due to drugs like Fentanyl and Xylazine. Although Fentanyl has been reported about across the country, some may not know what Xylazine is. Harwood explains it is a heavy tranquilizer often seen in veterinary settings, but it has made its way into Peoria’s drug supply. Xylazine is resistant to Narcan, which makes it incredibly difficult to revive a patient who may be overdosing.



The most common accidental deaths the coroner saw were complications from falling in older adults, aged 65 and older. Fractures and broken bones from falls often led to related cases of pneumonia or sepsis that became deadly.



During our interview, Harwood also remarked on a case that swept the Central Illinois area. Logan Dunne, age 32, of Brimfield, IL was reported missing on June 2nd, 2023. Several months later, in November, his body was found. Even though the case had a tragic outcome, Harwood says the compassion and support shown by the community demonstrated just how we can come together to support those in need.



In 2023 the Peoria Police Department focused on strengthening its relationship with the community through a newly established task force. Despite the efforts to reduce crime in the city, Jamie Harwood says homicide rates remained steady. He stresses that lowering these numbers takes time and commends the efforts of the Peoria Police Department. When it comes to crime, Harwood encourages the public to come forward if they have any information.



Some preventative efforts showed success. In 2023 there was a stark decrease in infant deaths. While Peoria County saw 6 infant death cases in 2022, during 2023 that number dropped to only 1 death.



Moving into 2024, continuing efforts to educate the public is just one path the city plans on taking to decrease the number of preventable deaths seen in our community.