Most Par-A-Dice workers placed on unpaid furlough

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The gaming industry is continuing to see the effects of COVID-19 closures as the Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino in East Peoria’s owner company recently announced most of its employees nationwide have been placed on unpaid furlough.

Boyd Gaming Co. announced that most of its team members have been placed on unpaid furlough beginning April 11. For furloughed team members enrolled in the Company’s health care plans, Boyd Gaming will pay all insurance premiums through June 30 or their return to work, whichever is sooner.

A limited number of essential team members will remain on payroll during the closure period.

“This is by far the most difficult decision we have ever made,” said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. “We care deeply about the well-being of our team members, which is why we maintained full pay and benefits through April 10. Implementing furloughs was a last resort for us, but a necessary step to protect our Company, especially given the current lack of visibility regarding property re-openings.”

The company also announced that its executive leadership team will be taking significant salary reductions, while the Board of Directors agreed to suspend the Board’s compensation. Additionally, all non-furloughed members of the company’s corporate and property management teams will take a salary cut.

Additional cost-containment measures taken by the Company include:

Following a thorough review of the Company’s expenses, all non-essential spending has been postponed indefinitely

All capital projects have been suspended and will be re-evaluated by the Board of Directors

As previously announced, the Company’s cash dividend program has also been suspended.

“As a result of these difficult but necessary actions, we are confident Boyd Gaming will have sufficient liquidity and resources to sustain itself until we are able to re-open for business,” Smith said. “We will continue to carefully review our operations and expenditures during the closure period and make additional adjustments as necessary.”

It is currently unknown how many employees were placed on unpaid furlough.

The Par-A-Dice closed on March 15 when Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-at-home order took effect to curb the spread of the coronavirus.