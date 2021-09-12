Mother and daughter turn their love for vintage clothes into new business in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A Morton mother and her 16-year-old daughter are trying their hands in a new business venture.

Olivia Brown’s passion for fashion all began with her mother, Stephanie Brown.

Mother, Stephanie Brown (Left) puts together tags for their vintage shop, “The Funky Pumpkin” with daughter, Olivia Brown (Right)

“Growing up I would always like we would give hilarious stories to the weirdest little pieces of clothing or if we were bored we would go to a thrift store for a couple for hours,” said Olivia Brown.

Now, the Morton duo is turning their love for vintage fashion into a living.

“We went through a whole bunch of ideas and we landed on vintage clothing because that’s something that Liv and I love to shop for and that’s how we dress,” said Stephanie Brown.

They opened “The Funky Pumpkin” on Main Street in Morton in June.

“We have different selections from every era which is probably my favorite part about it and I really like the fact that I’ve gotten to work with a lot of really cool pieces,” said Olivia Brown.

The idea of opening a business together struck after the Brown family moved back home to Morton.

“Ever since we moved back from California we’ve definitely felt like a pull to so something interesting in this town to bring a little bit of the west coast to Morton,” said Stephanie Brown.

She said it’s been an experience for both but said watching her daughter grow is her biggest achievement and encourages her to follow her dreams.

“It’s really cool as a mom to see her really blossom. She’s been learning so much too like how to people how to handle business how to price how to do inventory,” said Stephanie Brown.