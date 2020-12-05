Mother of 3-year-old hit-and-run victim wants justice for her son

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —Cierra Burgess said Thursday night was one of the scariest nights of her life as she realized she came very close to losing her 3-year-old son, Jaylenn, forever.

“When I seen my son on the floor I didn’t know what to do,” Burgess said. “I didn’t know what to think. My mind was everywhere I thought I lost him.”

Burgess said seeing her baby boy involved in a hit-and-run was the most crushing experience she’s gone through.

“It felt like someone stabbed me in my heart and just took it and stomped on it,” Burgess said.

Describing the night of the accident, Burgess said she was recently in a car accident herself and wasn’t at full strength. She said she was walking home with her boyfriend and two sons, only a few houses away, at the corner of Monroe and Evans.

She said she was holding Jaylenn’s hand but he let go and ran before she could grab him. She said a silver, 4-door car suddenly sped down the street next to them before she could react.

“I didn’t see the car, I didn’t hear the car and all of a sudden he just smacks my son,” Burgess said.

Burgess said her son was knocked unconscious as she desperately tried to make sure he was still breathing. She said she ran to her mother’s house and called the police and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

She said she doesn’t understand how someone could hit a toddler and continue driving away.

“It made me feel like you don’t have a heart,” She said. “Like you just don’t care what you did.”

Burgess said she stayed with her son in the hospital and he was released Friday evening with a slight concussion and a bruised eye. She said in addition to her son’s full recovery, she’s hoping the driver is caught and arrested.

“I want justice for my three-year-old little boy because he shouldn’t have went through what he had to last night,” Burgess said.

Peoria police said they’re still investigating the incident.