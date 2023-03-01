BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Talaina Matthews is seeking answers for the murder of her son 20-year old Kiejoun Watts. His body was found behind Victory Church in Bloomington.

“My child will never have another birthday. He will never get to be a father. I will never get to see his face, I will never get to give him a hug ever again,” she said.

February 20 was a normal day for Matthews. She spoke with Watts in the morning. They both were excited that he was approved for a new apartment. Watts went to work and then to his girlfriend’s house. He left at about 8 pm to go to the store but never made it back.

“At about 11 at night she called me saying, ‘Have you seen him?’ I said, ‘No I haven’t seen him.’ It was weird because he doesn’t do that and also because he had to work again that next morning at 6 am,” said Matthews.

Early the next morning, law enforcement arrived at Watts girlfriend’s house and Matthews rushed over to find out what was going on.

“I didn’t know if he was in custody. I didn’t know if he was in an accident. I didn’t know what happened. So it was just me going over there, ‘What happened to my son?’ And they tell me ma’am we found a body behind a church,” Matthews said.

Tuesday afternoon Matthews learned the body found was Watts. She was horrified to learn he was shot because Watts does not have enemies.

“Everybody that knew Kiejoun loved Kiejoun. He was a good kid. He was a wonderful young man,” said Matthews. “He was all about working hard, taking care of his girlfriend, being a good brother, being a good uncle to his nephew, being a good son. He was focused on all the right things. That’s why this doesn’t make sense.”

The case is still under investigation. Matthews has a message for those responsible and warns others to think about the choices they make.

“Is one moment, one action worth your life and all the lives that you’re going to affect by that action? Is it worth it? Once you do that it can’t be undone,” she said. “Something like this is never forgiven, it’s never forgotten, it’s always remembered.”

Watts’ family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 99 at 406 S Eldorado Road in Bloomington. A balloon release will be at 4 p.m.. The family asks that the community wear shades of blue to the celebration. If you would like to assist with the celebration contact Marty Lane at 309-287-4389.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Watts’ family. Matthews said she appreciates all the support that she has received.