Mother of Peoria’s fourth homicide reacts to daughter’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Destiny Green, mother of 2-year-old Emorri Green, is heartbroken after she found out her daughter died on Tuesday, Feb. 1. She shared her reaction and memories of Emorri with WMBD.

“Emorri was happy, energetic, beautiful. She was bold and sassy, but she was like the goodest baby ever,” said Destiny.

Destiny recalled the events of Emorri’s last day on earth. She said Emorri was spending time with her father, 25-year-old Shamari R. Williams, who was arrested for first-degree murder. Destiny then got a call from Wiliams’ mother.

“I answered, and she said she’s gone, and I said what do you mean she’s gone, and she’s like, she’s gone. And I’m like what do you mean she’s gone, who took her? And she said she was dead,” said Destiny.

Destiny shared that Williams’ ex-girlfriend called later. The conversation led to accusations about Williams hitting Emorri, which was a behavior that Destiny said she had not seen happen before.

Destiny said, “Apparently, he gave her a whooping for peeing on herself, which is unbelievable because she was two. And then, he put her in the corner and when he came back, she was gone.”

But Destiny still has some unanswered questions for her child’s father. “He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, but I want to know why and what happened.”

While reflecting on Emorri’s short life, Destiny said she hopes people take advantage of the time they have with their children.

“You all need to love your babies and appreciate them because you never know when it’s going to be your last day with them,” said Destiny.