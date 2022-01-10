Mother of Trayvon Martin to give keynote address at 30th Annual MLK Luncheon in Peoria

Sybrina Fulton, center and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, hold street signs with their son’s name, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The street on the way to Martin’s former school was renamed in his honor, eight years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is expected to speak at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon.

In a press release from the Public Employees for Community Concern (PECC), representatives said Fulton was chosen because of her dedication to “transforming family tragedy into social change.”

Fulton is slated to give the keynote address. Face masks are required inside the Civic Center.

The luncheon will be held in person at the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 17, according to a press release. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the luncheon will start at noon.

Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali said, “We are honored and excited to have Sybrina Fulton as the guest speaker for our 30th annual luncheon. I believe she will inspire the audience with a message about the importance of social justice and activism.”

With co-writer Tracy Martin, Fulton wrote a book named Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, the story of Trayvon’s foreshortened life, and how his death led to the rise of a movement that Fulton said, “awoke a nation’s conscience.”

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at www.mlkluncheon.com or in person at the City Clerk’s Office, Room 401 in Peoria City Hall.

Additionally, tables of 10 can be purchased for $600. Checks should be made out to Public Employees for Community Concerns and mailed to PO Box 1312, Peoria, IL 61654-1312.