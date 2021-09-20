Mother of Trayvon Martin to speak at 30th annual MLK luncheon in Peoria

Sybrina Fulton, center and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, hold street signs with their son’s name, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The street on the way to Martin’s former school was renamed in his honor, eight years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will be giving the keynote address at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon.

In a press release from the Public Employees for Community Concern (PECC), she will be speaking on Jan. 17 in 2022 at the Peoria Civic Center. Representatives said Fulton was chosen because of her dedication to “transforming family tragedy into social change.”

With co-writer Tracy Martin, Fulton wrote a book named Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, the story of Trayvon’s foreshortened life, and how his death led to the rise of a movement that Fulton said “awoke a nation’s conscience.”

Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali said, “We are honored and excited to have Sybrina Fulton as the guest speaker for our 30th annual luncheon. I believe she will inspire the audience with a message about the importance of social justice and activism.”

With the doors opening at 11 a.m., the luncheon will begin at noon and tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at www.mlkluncheon.com or in person at the City Clerk’s Office, Room 401 in Peoria City Hall.

Additionally, tables of ten can be purchased for $600. Checks should be made out to Public Employees for Community Concerns and mailed to PO Box 1312, Peoria, IL 61654-1312.