Mother, survivor spreads suicide awareness

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A mother who lost her son to suicide and a woman who attempted to take her own are fighting to save lives.

When it comes to issues like suicide, most people don’t always know about the struggles some may be going through until it’s too late. So far in Peoria County, 18 people died by suicide this year alone.

Advocates are trying to break the stigma that suicide is associated with a specific type of family, race, or economic status.

Heather McTaggart, a mother of three, buried her 16 year-old-son Conner five years ago. He died by suicide on the first day of his junior year of high school.

“If they ask how he passed away, I just say from depression,” Heather said. “I always say three, and I’ll say Conner will be 21.”

Heather said she found him in his bedroom.

“We went to bed, everything was fine. We woke up the next morning and everything was not fine. We had no notes, no reason, no previous attempts, no nothing. Everything was normal.” Heather said.

Heather describes her son as an outgoing, happy teen. She said Conner loved to play soccer and spend time with family and girlfriend. She said she did not notice anything wrong.

Kay Blankenship is a clinical consultant with the Hult Center in Peoria. She said parents should not feel guilty if they do not see any warning signs.

“One thing we see with teens, they are very good with putting on a happy face so they don’t let their parents know, their teachers know, and even their friends,” Blankenship said.

Blakenship said to look out for behaviors like loss of appetite, mood swings, and isolation.

Survivor Kelsey Anderson said she attempted suicide in 2016 because she felt embarrassed, hopeless, and like she was a burden on her family and friends.

“I use to be close with a lot of my friends of the family and then it got to the point I refuse to answer calls answer texts. It was just a very rash decision in that time of desperation,” Anderson said.

Now she is sharing her story to let people know it is okay to not be okay.

“I’ve been there, I understand and that their feelings are valid. Nothing you say and nothing you feel is stupid,” Anderson said.

Heather said she wishes she had that conversation with her son and said if Conner knew the impact his death left on his family and friends, he would have asked for help.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. For an immediate crisis evaluation and counseling, you can call UnityPoint Health Unity place. They have an emergency department for Tazewell, Woodford, and Peoria Counties.

