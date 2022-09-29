GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge sentenced Galesburg woman Hazel Ivy to 53 years in jail Thursday for the strangulation death of her daughter.

Ivy’s daughter was killed in January of 2021. The cause of death was initially thought to be stabbing; however, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy said that the child had also suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and injuries consistent with strangulation in addition to the stab wounds.

Ivy pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the charge of first degree murder earlier this year.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle handed down the sentence of 53 years. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin said that Ivy will serve 100% of the sentence imposed by the court.