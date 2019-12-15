Mothers and others remember lives lost to gun violence

PEORIA, Ill. — On Saturday, people with Moms Demand Action held a vigil to remember all lives lost to gun violence.

It was held on the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting where 26 people died, many of whom were just children.

The group met outside of the federal courthouse in Peoria where local pastors led prayers and reflections.

The gathering honored those lost due to gun violence, and those affected by it.

MDA fights for gun control and stricter regulations, saying these tragic events can be avoided.

“It’s not just the person that’s shot or killed. It’s anyone who witnesses it, it’s peoples family members of the victims that are also victims of gun violence because so many lives are touched by just one single gun incident,” said Annalee Huntington, a cofounder of the Peoria chapter.

Huntington also says that the group is open to anyone who wants to join or get involved.