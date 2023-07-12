PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Overall, crime in Peoria is up this year as compared to last but it’s not all bad news, according to statistics from the Peoria Police Department.

According to Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson, motor vehicle theft is up 88%, gunshot violence is up 49%, and shooting incidents are up 50%.

On the flip side, shooting homicides are down 22% and homicides in general are down by 8%.

According to an CIProud.com article in January, Peoria police wanted to focus on auto theft and catalytic converter thefts.

State and local leaders established a Greater Peoria Auto Crimes Task Force in April.

There was money awarded to Peoria County for the task force in response to the county consistently being ranked in the top 10 counties in Illinois for auto thefts. The rate of the thefts have seen an increase over the years.

According to another CIProud.com article, there were 622 reported auto thefts in Peoria County in 2022.