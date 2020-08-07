Motorcycle club hosts Purple Heart ride for Purple Heart Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every August 7th, Purple Heart Day is acknowledged by Americans and a Central Illinois motorcycle club is making sure Illinoisans remember.

Friday afternoon, riders with Quiet Pride Motorcycle Club hosted their annual Purple Heart Ride. The group which consists of mostly local veterans hosts rides throughout the year.

This particular ride happens every August to commemorate those who received the military honor. Randy Prunty a Vietnam War veteran said it means a lot to him because his best friend was a recipient.

“I had a family give me a purple heart of a veteran that happened to be my best friend 51 years ago,” Prunty said. “He was killed the night he got his Purple Heart, now it’s just a matter of keeping his memory alive for that action that night.”

Prunty said although not everyone who serves receive the Purple Heart Medal, every veteran knows the possible sacrifice of serving.

“Any veteran that’s been in combat knows what the guy beside is you is willing to give and that’s what it’s all about, they’re willing to give everything that they have,” Prunty said.

The Purple Heart is awarded to those injured or killed while serving the country during combat. It was started in 1782 by President George Washington.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected