PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police and Fire Department temporarily blocked the Westbound lanes of War Memorial Drive near Knoxville Avenue after a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the crash happened at approximately 3:46 p.m. when the motorcycle driver tried to beat a red light, but “didn’t quite make it.”

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was moving around and talking to officers.

According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Training Supervisor Thomas E. Murfin, the road was reopened to normal traffic at 4:22 p.m.