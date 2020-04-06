Motorcyclist in critical condition after Veterans Parkway crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A motorcycle driver is in stable but critical condition after a motor vehicle accident on Veterans Parkway near the S. Main St intersection around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Bloomington Police say the motorcycle struck the rear end of a vehicle at high speed. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Joseph’s Emergency Room.

The driver of the motorcycle was issued two citations as a result of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was not arrested or issued a citation.

The case is still under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected