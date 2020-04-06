1  of  2
Breaking News
Tazewell County reports first COVID-19 death, Tri-County cases now at 32 More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois since Sunday
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Veterans Parkway crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A motorcycle driver is in stable but critical condition after a motor vehicle accident on Veterans Parkway near the S. Main St intersection around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Bloomington Police say the motorcycle struck the rear end of a vehicle at high speed. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Joseph’s Emergency Room.

The driver of the motorcycle was issued two citations as a result of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was not arrested or issued a citation.

The case is still under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News