EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash over the weekend has been released.

Adam Decker, 40, of Wyoming was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, after authorities were alerted to the crash in the 4200 block of N. Main Street (Rt. 116) just before midnight on Saturday.

The autopsy showed the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma injuries due to the motorcycle colliding with a pickup truck.

Toxicology is pending, and the case remains under investigation.