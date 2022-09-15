MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was killed Wednesday night in Mapleton after a car struck a motorcycle on Lancaster Rd.

Around 8:30 p.m., a sedan going eastbound on Lancaster Rd. turned left into a parking lot when the driver struck a motorcycle heading westbound.

The 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle was life-flighted to OSF Healthcare and later pronounced dead. The 54-year-old woman was ticketed with Improper Left Turn in Oncoming Traffic.

Currently, the crash remains under investigation.

More details will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.