Motorcyclists across Central Illinois ride to Springfield for annual rally

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – When temperatures rise, it’s no surprise people could see more motorcycles hitting the roads.

Riders across Central Illinois gathered together Sunday morning for a ride to Springfield for the Annual A.B.A.T.E Freedom Rally.

“When people go several months without seeing motorcycles we got to make them aware that we are back out there,” said Peo-Taz Chapter A.B.A.T.E Vice President, Jim Culver.

Members of the Peo-Taz Chapter in Bartonville gathered to raise awareness for safety and education.

“May is the motorcycle awareness month,” said Peo-Taz Chapter A.B.A.T.E President, Mark Rassi.

Group leaders say their goal is to educate motorcyclists and other people on the road too.

“ABATE is a brotherhood about training and education and we work on making the motorcycle community aware of the safety education that’s offered and the public on who we are,” said Culver.

Riders in Bartonville were escorted by police at 10 a.m. Their second stop was in Lincoln and then together they drove to Springfield.

“We’re going to go out to the state capitol, they are going to block off the roads for us and everything and we will get to drive through Springfield without stopping at stoplights basically just making ourselves known,” said Culver.

The President said it’s also gives them a chance to connect with politicians about certain bills. Rassi said one bill they’ve fought against wouldn’t just hurt them but other drivers on the road too.

“They had a big alcohol bill come through and you couldn’t use that fuel in a motorcyle a lawnmower, a chainsaw, a boat and if your car was over 2 years old. it wouldnt work in your car,” said Rassi.

He said there are a few other bills, including one about helmet use that they are waiting to hear about.