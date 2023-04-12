PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria moving company is collecting items for moms in need through its annual donation campaign.

Two Men and a Truck are hosting the 9th annual Movers for Moms campaign through May 10. The purpose of the program is to recognize mothers living in shelters who are victims of domestic abuse or homelessness.

“Movers for Moms is a huge deal to every franchise, and we really try to give back and help moms out, because a mom started this company,” said Jen Christensen, marketing coordinator at Two Men and a Truck.

The most needed items are baby wipes, underwear, socks, bras, hygiene products, towels, garbage bags and grocery gift cards.

Christensen said Movers for Mom is the company’s largest charitable donation every year.

“It is very rewarding because they otherwise wouldn’t have a lot of these supplies. They maybe have to go ask somebody that they don’t want to ask, or do without, or reuse diapers, reuse things you would normally throw away. When it comes to clothing, they may be wearing shoes with holes in them. We’ve seen children who have shoes with duct tape on them, things like that. When you see what an impact this campaign has on those families, it means so much,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off at these five locations:

WMBD/WYZZ: 3131 University St, Peoria

Two Men and a Truck: 1030 W Olympia Drive, Peoria

Hy-Vee Grocery Store: 4125 N Sheridan Rd, Peoria

Richwoods Christian Church: 8115 Knoxville Ave, Peoria

Advance Auto Parts: 8412 Knoxville Ave, Peoria

Christensen said they are looking for more businesses to be drop-off locations.

“We will take the box out to your location, we will give you flyers and then we will come back pick that up before Mother’s Day,” she said.

All donations benefit the Dream Center and Center for Prevention of Abuse.