PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two Men and a Truck is bringing back “Movers for Mutts” for its 12th year.

The campaign partners TAPS no-kill animal shelter with businesses, schools, and other organizations to collect essential pet items. Among the most important needs for TAPS this year include cat and dog food, as well as paper towels and hand soap.

The goal of the collection drive is to collect 1,000 items. Among the partners for the drive include Meadowbrook Veterinary Clinic and Whitney Veterinary Hospital.

TAPS Executive Director Holly Crotty appreciates the support.

“Unfortunately, at the shelter, we’re focused on the animals so we can’t always focus as much on the collection drives and getting the word out.” She continued, “We appreciate the partnership even more because it helps us stretch our message even further into the community.”

The drive runs until Nov. 3.