Movie crew is “Baking Up Love” in Morton, shooting entire film in Central Illinois

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Movie-making in Morton? It’s got a nice ring to it.

The Village of Morton is the newest home to a film set here in Central Illinois.

Actors and actresses from around the country are set to act in “Baking Up Love,” a film created by Gimelli Films Incorporated.

Exclusively on Good Day Central Illinois, Matt Sheehan was joined by actress Alix Kermes and actor Jason Frederick to talk about the film.

You can see the plot of the movie below.

The CEO of the Morton Pumpkin Company and descendent of the founder of Morton, IL decides to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the town by hosting an international bake-off at Morton’s Pumpkin Festival. Town sweetheart and baker extraordinaire Lynn Travis is expected to win the bake-off with her famous pumpkin pie. However, when her teenage niece Julie is left to stay with her for the summer and Lynn becomes a local celebrity, winning the Great Pumpkin Bake-Off seems out of reach. Her childhood friend Peter is a pillar of support, but is tired of being just friends. Lynn has to choose between the dashing city boy Pierce and sweet country boy Peter, all while trying to be a positive role model for her niece and win the contest for the town. Plot of “baking up love”

The crews will be here in central Illinois for the next few weeks shooting at different locations in the area.

The crew’s first day of shooting was Monday, May 18.

The film will be available on Pureflix starting September 1.

Some of the crew will return to Morton August 28 to premiere the movie right here!