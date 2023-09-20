PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, a popular animated spin-off of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, is officially making a stop in Peoria as part of the ‘King for a Day’ tour.

A Peoria Civic Center news release confirms Daniel and his friends will be performing on Nov. 16 for their ‘Grr-ific’ musical.

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don’t miss Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a day!… a royally great time! Daniel Tiger News Release

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept 22 at 10 a.m. in person or online.

Daniel Tiger is a popular character from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe who originally appeared in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. The spin-off show is currently the #1 PBS KIDS TV series.