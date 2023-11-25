MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD) — Mount Hope Township Community Hall on the Square in McLean will host its annual Christmas in the Village celebration on Sunday from 4-7.

The event features a magical Christmas tree walk, hot cocoa, cookies, s’mores, letters to Santa, the Ebenezer Church Chime Choir, gingerbread house decorating, horse-drawn carriage rides, family photos, and more.

The park district will be serving a free meal in the basement of the hall. There will also be a Christmas tree lighting that will be lit by Kevin Bottles in honor of Mardell Bottles who began the Village Christmas.

To learn more about the event, visit the community hall’s Facebook page.