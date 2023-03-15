The Fairy Godmother is working her magic, and the townsfolk are dressing up for the ball, as Metamora Township High School is preparing up for its upcoming musical production of Cinderella.



The actress portraying Cinderella told us all about her experience on the show, as well as what fun surprises we can expect. Check out our interview to hear more.



The show will be held at the Kenneth H. Maurer Auditiorium at Metamora Township High School from March 16th – 18th at 7:00 PM and on March 19th at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens (65 years of age or older), $5 for students in 8th or younger, and free for Metamora Township students who show a student ID.



Get your tickets now from the online MTHS Box Office or at the door.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.