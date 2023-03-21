PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Mudvayne will be playing at their hometown for their first headlining tour in over a decade.

According to a Jay Goldberg press release, the 26-city “Psychotherapy Sessions” tour kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach. The band will be making a stop in Peoria on Aug. 9.

The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in 8 years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and, Butcher Babies.

General onsale begins March 24 at 10 a.m. through jaytv.com or Ticketmaster.