Multi-agency Resource Center helps Roanoke residents impacted by flooding

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Roanoke hosted a Multi-agency resource center at Roanoke Benson Highschool from Noon- 8 p.m. to help offer assistance to Roanoke residence impacted by flooding.

Village of Roanoke Board President Michael smith said that eight agencies were in attendance to offer assistance including the Department of Aging, the Department of Insurance, and the Salvation Army.

Smith said that individuals that came to the resource center were directed to different agencies depending on their answers on a flash flood-survey, and their individual needs.

‘There is no prescription one size fits all for everybody, it is tailored to the individual needs,” Smith said.

Smiths said that many residents came with questions about insurance, and some people in immediate needs were able to leave with checks.

Those in attendance were required to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

