Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) helps victims of flood damage in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County officials and Emergency Management Agency teams invited victims of flood damage to a Multi-Agency Resource Center at Bloomington Junior High School, Saturday, July 17.

A two-day event, MARC is hosting companies ready to help people with insurance, utilities, housing, and more.

Billy Tyus, Bloomington’s Deputy City Manager, said the event is a “one-stop-shop” for contacting agencies, making it easier for people affected by flood damage.

“In times like that, time matters,” Tyus said. “We know there are people out there that are in need and we’re trying to make sure they have the resources they need.”

Emergency officials say 33,000 homes were damaged by flood waters during storms and floods over the past couple of months. A McLean County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, Matt Lane said this event is helping relieve anxiety during a stressful situation.

“You get to speak to another human being here, face to face,” Lane said. “They see your problem in your face, and they want to help you.”

He said they have helped 60 families so far, and expects more to stop by on Sunday.

Tyus said there are also agencies that can help people learn how to stay prepared and safe during future storms.

To learn more about MARC, visit McLean County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.